THE INTERNET HAS BROKEN OVER HOW CUTE THIS GUY IS.

Not kidding. I would die for this green adorable unit.

By Host Blogs, Josh

All photos courtesy of Jon Faverau’s twitter.

Folks we’ve got to talk about this ADORABLE LITTLE THING THAT HAS BROKEN THE INTERNET.

I’M SORRY TO WRITE IN ALL CAPS BUT LOOK AT HOW CUTE LIL BABY YODA IS!

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Nerds like myself have raised up the fact that c, where baby Yoda has made his debut, is set AFTER the events of the original Star Wars trilogy.

So this COULDN’T BE HIM? But this isn’t the point.

The lil bugger blew up the internet as look at HOW CUTE HE IS. He’s even got his own twitter account (THAT YOU SHOULD FOLLOW).

I haven’t watched The Mandalorian yet, but if there is more appearances of Baby Yoda, I don’t think I’ll be able to resist.

What do you think of the cute lil bugger?

