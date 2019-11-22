THE INTERNET HAS BROKEN OVER HOW CUTE THIS GUY IS.

All photos courtesy of Jon Faverau’s twitter.

Folks we’ve got to talk about this ADORABLE LITTLE THING THAT HAS BROKEN THE INTERNET.

I’M SORRY TO WRITE IN ALL CAPS BUT LOOK AT HOW CUTE LIL BABY YODA IS!

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

The 6 stages of Baby Yoda

(1) denial: it cannot be this cute

(2) pain: it's so cute it hurts me

(3) anger: it's so cute, i want to hurt it

(4) depression: will anything ever be this cute

(5) reflection: what did i do to deserve something so cute

(6) acceptance: it cute pic.twitter.com/TmqxSedivQ — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) November 19, 2019

Nerds like myself have raised up the fact that c, where baby Yoda has made his debut, is set AFTER the events of the original Star Wars trilogy.

So this COULDN’T BE HIM? But this isn’t the point.

The lil bugger blew up the internet as look at HOW CUTE HE IS. He’s even got his own twitter account (THAT YOU SHOULD FOLLOW).

Meme I have become. POWERFUL meme I am. pic.twitter.com/DlFq9aRxlq — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 20, 2019

I haven’t watched The Mandalorian yet, but if there is more appearances of Baby Yoda, I don’t think I’ll be able to resist.

What do you think of the cute lil bugger?