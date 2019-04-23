The Jonas Brothers Announce A New Album!

It’s been almost 10 years and finally- the wait is over! The Jonas Brothers have a new studio album coming June 7th called “Happiness Begins.”

Kevin tweeted, “After 7 years of not working together and finding ourselves, we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done, I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

The album will include the bands lead single ‘Sucker’ and their new track, ‘Cool.’ According to Entertainment Tonight, “‘Sucker’ now exceeds 380 million global streams to date. This will be the bands 5th studio album and the first since 2009!