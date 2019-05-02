The Jonas Brothers Are Going On Tour!

This is the Jonas Brothers’ first tour in almost a decade and it will feature Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The tour kicks off in Miami on August 7 and will come to end in Las Vegas on October 18.

In a statement made by the brothers, it read, “We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned.”

The tour stops in Toronto August 23rd!

The Jonas Brothers will drop their new album, Happiness Begins on June 7 and will perform live on SNL on May 11.