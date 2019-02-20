The Jonas Brothers Are Planning To Reunite!

The Jonas brothers are planning a reunion six years after they went their separate ways musically! It was back in 2006 when Nick, Joe and Kevin released their debut album and every girl out there lost their mind!

According to a source, “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.” The guys are said to also be thinking of a name change… Going only now as JONAS and dropping Brothers