The Jonas Brothers Have Partnered With Coors Light!
Anyone thirsty?
The Joe-Bros are working with Coors to create a limited-edition beer that will come in a special bottle featuring the guys faces…
The label kinda looks like a hoppy Mount Rushmore..
Joe Jonas was so excited about the trip to the brewery he wrote on instagram “Best Day Ever!” to which his new wife Sophie Turner replied “Really?”
Perhaps he just brewed up some trouble…
That feeling when you’re about to brew your favorite beer 🍻 #ad #MadeToChill @coorslight