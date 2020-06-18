The Juno Awards Will Be Handed Out Virtually On June 29th

It was months ago that organizers announced that they would be canceling the annual awards show in Saskatoon this year.

However, those deserving individuals will still be honoured on June 29th, when the trophies will be handed out in all 42 categories virtually!

The virtual show will include some entertainment and presenters like Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher, Finn Wolfhard, and Jessie Reyez.

Winners won’t get to give an acceptance speech once their name is announced, but rather the Juno’s hope that winners will record a few words that can be later posted online.

The Juno Awards online presentation will take place on June 29 at 7 p.m. ET.