The Juno Awards Will Be Handed Out Virtually On June 29th
The Juno Awards are forced online this year due to the pandemic
It was months ago that organizers announced that they would be canceling the annual awards show in Saskatoon this year.
However, those deserving individuals will still be honoured on June 29th, when the trophies will be handed out in all 42 categories virtually!
The virtual show will include some entertainment and presenters like Toronto Raptor Chris Boucher, Finn Wolfhard, and Jessie Reyez.
Winners won’t get to give an acceptance speech once their name is announced, but rather the Juno’s hope that winners will record a few words that can be later posted online.
The Juno Awards online presentation will take place on June 29 at 7 p.m. ET.
#JUSTANNOUNCED: The #JUNOS Presented by @TD_Canada will reveal the 2020 JUNO Award winners during a virtual event on Monday, June 29 on @CBCMusic.
Featuring a lineup of guest presenters & performances by @iskwe, @NeonDreams and @TheDeadSouth4.
Details: https://t.co/VCr28EsEsZ pic.twitter.com/HDPSYuxvmi
— The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) June 17, 2020