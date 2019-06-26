The Key To Your Happiness!
What would make you happy? Money, more sex, not spilling your coffee?
The key to happiness may not be realized until you’re in your 50’s. But fortunately, there was a study done to help you get a head start!
2,000 adults ages 55 and over were asked specific questions about what they think are the secrets to a long and happy life. The most common and obvious answers include a great job, being close with family and having someone to love.
But, there are a few unexpected things that can help you achieve pure happiness in life- if you’re game! Some suggestions include gossiping, having a good breakfast every morning and not working in an office.
Most people agreed that they didn’t realize what made them truly happy until the age of 49.
The secret to a happy life from people who know include:
A loving partner
Being close to family
Laughing everyday
regular exercise
getting outside and enjoying nature
getting eight hours of sleep
having a pet
having enough money to do what you want
having a great job
playing with kids/grandkids
having a hobby
a small act of kindness everyday
reading
having a good sex life
taking holidays
looking after your appearance
avoiding booze
having treats
cooking
listening to music