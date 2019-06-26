The Key To Your Happiness!

The key to happiness may not be realized until you’re in your 50’s. But fortunately, there was a study done to help you get a head start!

2,000 adults ages 55 and over were asked specific questions about what they think are the secrets to a long and happy life. The most common and obvious answers include a great job, being close with family and having someone to love.

But, there are a few unexpected things that can help you achieve pure happiness in life- if you’re game! Some suggestions include gossiping, having a good breakfast every morning and not working in an office.

Most people agreed that they didn’t realize what made them truly happy until the age of 49.

The secret to a happy life from people who know include:

A loving partner

Being close to family

Laughing everyday

regular exercise

getting outside and enjoying nature

getting eight hours of sleep

having a pet

having enough money to do what you want

having a great job

playing with kids/grandkids

having a hobby

a small act of kindness everyday

reading

having a good sex life

taking holidays

looking after your appearance

avoiding booze

having treats

cooking

listening to music