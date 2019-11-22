THE KIWANIS CLUB OF BARRIE – SELLING FRASER FIRS

The Kiwanis Club of Barrie is selling Fraser Firs any height you need up to 8 feet. Trees are cut to the size you wish on site. Every tree has a name. Starts Friday November 22nd from 3 to 6:00 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Monday to Friday from 3: PM to 6:00 PM until all trees are sold. All funds raised go back into the community of Barrie, including Special Olympics, Empower Simcoe as well as Youth Haven.

Special Stock of Kiwanis Christmas Cakes, 2 Small Squares in a Box, Ring Cake, Scotch Shortbread and 3 Pack Truffles. All low calorie.

No-Frills parking lot at Blake and Johnson Streets.

If you really feel lucky buy a Dinner For Two Anywhere in The World Ticket drawn by the Mayor January 1st 2020, at 12:30 PM