The Largest Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeletons Ever Found Is Up For Sale!

In October, Christie’s is auctioning off one of the most complete and largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons ever found.

It’s a 40-foot-longer monster named Stan. Stan is said to have roamed Earth 67 million years ago.

Now, Stan is on display at the auction house’s flagship in New York City, where he’s projected to fetch between $6 million and $8 million when bidding kicks off on Oct. 6, reported CNN.

Now, this may seem like a lot of cash but you’re getting the most complete skeleton ever found of a Rex composing of 188 of the possible 300 bones.