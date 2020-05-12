The Last Surviving Member Of The Rockford Peaches (League of their Own) Dies At Age 101

Mary Pratt was a pitcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II, which inspired “A League of Their Own.”

Pratt, who played from 1943-47, died of natural causes in a nursing home in Braintree, Massachusetts, on May 6.

According to today.com, Mary was a multi-sport athlete who participated in basketball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse, field hockey, sailing, tennis and archery while at Sargent College, a part of Boston University, where she is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.

The movie from 1992 starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna!