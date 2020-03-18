The Latest Fashion Trend Is To Dress Like A Granny!

The newest fashion trend for millennials is called “granny chic.” Others are dubbing it a “grandmillennial” style.

It’s an easy and less expensive trend to pull off! Younger people are looking through thrift shops or even their grandmother’s closets. They are dressing in vintage pieces, that include crochet sweaters, glasses with eyeglass chains, brooches, and clip-on earrings.

While some are shopping thrift, many others are buying on Etsy which is a great website to find homemade items… Etsy has reported that the searches for women’s brooches, glasses chains, lockets, and more have increased.

Here’s a YouTube Video to illustrate!