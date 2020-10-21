The Liberals Have Made Today’s Vote A Confidence Motion
Canada Could Be Thrust Into A Federal Election
Anyone else totally confused as to how Canadian politics works? Dale breaks it down for us in “Canadian Politics Make Easy”.
LISTEN:
A vote is expected today on a Conservative motion to create an ethics committee on pandemic spending.
The Liberals have made it a confidence vote, meaning that it could spark a federal election.
The federal New Democrats are once again grappling with a decision about whether to support the minority Liberal government or potentially force an election during COVID19. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it’s a — quote – “farce” that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a confidence matter out of the Conservative motion. Today marks the first anniversary of the Liberals being re-elected with a minority government.