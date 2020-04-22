Listen Live

The Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Tonight's forecast looks promising for a prime view

On the nights of April 21 and 22, the annual Lyrid meteor shower will peak.

Known to be a medium strength shower, the Lyrids can produce exceptionally bright meteors known as “fireballs” (meteors as bright or brighter than Venus).

Because the moon is near new this year during the shower peak, there is a good chance to see them better than usual. Keep your eyes trained directly overhead to see the most of the show.

A meteor shower occurs when the earth enters the debris field of a comet that has long ago passed around the sun. These bits of dust and grit, often no bigger than your thumbnail, enter the earth’s atmosphere and burn up high above the ground.

