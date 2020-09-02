The Mandalorian: Season 2 Date is Set for Disney+

The Mandalorian’s second season will officially be released for streaming on Disney+ on October 30.

The announcement came with new title art and the words; “This is the day.”

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The Mandalorian Season 1 final episode came out on December 27th of last year. Chances are, you may need a refresher, here it is…