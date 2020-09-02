Listen Live

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Date is Set for Disney+

New episodes start streaming Oct. 30

By Darryl on the Drive

The Mandalorian’s second season will officially be released for streaming on Disney+ on October 30.

The announcement came with new title art and the words; “This is the day.”

The Mandalorian Season 1 final episode came out on December 27th of last year. Chances are, you may need a refresher, here it is…

