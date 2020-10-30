First, we had The Masked Singer… now… get ready for it. “The Masked Dancer” is coming in December.

Craig Robinson will host the show, which will feature the same thing as the singing competition, only they are fully decked out in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities as they dance.

The panel consists of Ken Jeong, along with Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green (who just competed on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer”), and Ashley Tisdale.