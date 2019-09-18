The Meaford Scarecrow Invasion is On

Meaford is hosting a Community-wide seasonal theme this Fall and it’s just getting underway.

If you happen to be driving through Meaford along Hwy 26 from now until Thanksgiving don’t be alarmed when you see dozens of scarecrows.

Businesses are encouraged to decorate scarecrows for display to win prizes.

Everybody has fun with it every year.

The Scarecrows Book Invasion event is on October 4th and it includes a parade.

Being that it is a book invasion of scarecrows, classic book characters can be found all over town.

This calls for a Fall road trip.