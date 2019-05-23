The Midhurst Mile is a fun run and bike event for the community that takes place every year at Forest Hill Public School in Midhurst (just north of Barrie). It has been running for several years and is a fundraiser for the school. This year’s Midhurst Mile will take place on Thursday, May 23rd, with activities kicking off at 5pm. Everyone is welcome to join us, and there is no fee for the activities. (Please note though that a waiver is required to be signed by parents in order for kids to participate.)

We close the roads for a one mile fun run and bike that loops around the local roads in Midhurst. There is a wonderful group of sponsors who have generously supported this event year in and year out. We have demo bikes from Trek Barrie, awesome bike features from Hardwood Ski and Bike, bike safety checks courtesy of Bikeland, and a skatepark from the Township of Springwater. We have South Springwater Firefighters and a Simcoe County ambulance and paramedic on site. We have delicious food available from Michael and Marion’s and Beavertails. CloudHop brings a large inflatable bouncy castle or obstacle course, and KoolFM provides rockin’ tunes! Over the years the Mile has been a great way to promote school spirit, bike safety and active families within the Midhurst community.