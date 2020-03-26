The MJ Estate Donates $300,000 To COVID-19 Fight!

John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of the estate say, donation will be split between the Recording Academy’s MusicCares charity, the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Nevada, and New York’s Broadway Cares initiative, with each receiving $100,000.

“Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.”

The donation to the Las Vegas food bank will enable them to provide 300,000 meals to the needy.