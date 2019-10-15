The More Chores A Man Does, The Higher The Divorce Rate

A massive survey was conducted involving 20,000 men and women aged 18 to 79, about the division of housework and childcare and their attitudes toward gender equality!

The results show that the majority of the housework is still left to women. However; when a man does more chores, the higher the divorce rate will be.

Reason being, women who are more financially independent and educated are more likely to do fewer chores- These women can easily manage a divorce.

More