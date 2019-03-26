The Most Annoying Slang Words That People Use!

There’s a new survey that found the top 20 slang words that when used leave people incredibly irritated and annoyed! If you call your partner “Bae” or complain about being “Hangry,” you are using those words that people hate to hear!

The survey was done by OnePoll and found that most people also feel that there is a cutoff age for using slang terms- that age is 43. In fact, most people say that if you’re over 25 you need to speak properly!

Of the 2000 people surveyed over half feels that used the term “LOL” when emailing coworkers is stupid.

Before we get to the list from this survey, lets’ explore slang terms that our kids are using these days that parents find super annoying. Rage, actor, savage are among the top three!

Top 20 most annoying slang terms:

GOAT Bae Hangry Gucci Ghost Fleek Stussy TFW Throw shade 10.SMH Totes 12.Clap back 13.Turn up/turnt 14.Peeped 15.Thirsty 16.Lit 17.Spill the tea/sipping tea 18.Fam 19.Snack 20.Trill

