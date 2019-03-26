Listen Live

The Most Annoying Slang Words That People Use!

Don't rage!

There’s a new survey that found the top 20 slang words that when used leave people incredibly irritated and annoyed!  If you call your partner “Bae” or complain about being “Hangry,”  you are using those words that people hate to hear!

The survey was done by OnePoll and found that most people also feel that there is a cutoff age for using slang terms- that age is 43. In fact, most people say that if you’re over 25 you need to speak properly!

Of the 2000 people surveyed over half feels that used the term “LOL” when emailing coworkers is stupid.

Before we get to the list from this survey, lets’ explore slang terms that our kids are using these days that parents find super annoying.  Rage, actor, savage are among the top three!

Top 20 most annoying slang terms:

  1. GOAT
  2. Bae
  3. Hangry
  4. Gucci
  5. Ghost
  6. Fleek
  7. Stussy
  8. TFW
  9. Throw shade
  10. 10.SMH
  11. Totes
  12. 12.Clap back
  13. 13.Turn up/turnt
  14. 14.Peeped
  15. 15.Thirsty
  16. 16.Lit
  17. 17.Spill the tea/sipping tea
  18. 18.Fam
  19. 19.Snack
  20. 20.Trill

Most commonly used slang terms:

  1. Bae
  2. SMH
  3. Lit
  4. Fam
  5. Hangry
  6. Thirsty
  7. GOAT
  8. Keep It 100
  9. Gucci
  10. 10.Fire
  11. Woke
  12. 12.Turn up/turnt
  13. 13.Throw shade
  14. 14.Spill the tea/sipping tea
  15. 15.Fleek
  16. 16.Peeped
  17. 17.TFW
  18. 18.Clap back
  19. 19.Totes
  20. 20.Trill

