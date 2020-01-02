The Most Annoying Things About Winter!

For example, getting out of a nice warm, cosy bed and making your way around a freezing cold house, higher energy bills and chapped lips are among the things that people hate about winter.

The study found that is takes about five weeks after the “official” start of winer for people to wish for the arrival of spring.

Almost half of people in the study said that if given the choice, they’d prefer to hibernate through the winter. One in five say the lack of daylight is annoying, and four out of ten feel unhappier in the winter.

According to the study, here are the top 10 things that suck about winter!

1. The days being too short

2. Having higher heating bills to pay



3. Missing the sun

4. Scraping ice off the car windscreen



5. Dangerous driving conditions

6. Always being cold

7. Falling, slipping and sliding on ice

8. Having to get out of bed when the house is freezing cold

9. Hanging laundry indoors and it taking ages to dry

10. Getting out of the shower when it’s cold

