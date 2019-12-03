The Most Annoying Things Houseguests Do

According to a new survey, it’s the MOST annoying thing houseguests can do. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Arrive unannounced or without an invitation.

2. Snoop around.

3. Break or damage something.

4. Leave behind a mess when they’re gone.

5. Be too loud.

6. Smoke.

7. Leave a mess in the bathroom.

8. Stay up late watching TV with the volume cranked up.

9. Go out and come home drunk.

10. Be too demanding.

They also asked people to name the worst things guests have done. The best ones we saw include sleeping in the living room naked, redoing their Christmas decorations without asking, stealing a video game controller, and punching a hole in a wall.

And if you want to be a better HOST, the top things that make people feel at home include plenty of towels, a comfy bed, and writing down the Wi-Fi password.

