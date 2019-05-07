The Most Annoying Things We Do In Ubers, According To Drivers!

After your Uber ride, you get to rate your driver…But what if they were rating you? Guess what? They do! A new survey asked Uber and Lyft drivers for the most annoying things their passengers do. Here are the top 10.

1. Eating food that stinks.

2. Smoking weed, or smelling like weed.

3. Arguing with the route.

4. Slamming the door.

5. Being rude.

6. Making female drivers uncomfortable.

7. Not being ready to go.

8. Not tipping.

9. Setting the wrong spot as the pick-up point.

10. Vaping in the car.

