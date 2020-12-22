THE MOST COMMON CHRISTMAS DINNER FOODS, RANKED FROM BEST TO TOFU

A new survey had more than 1,100 Americans vote on the 58 most common Christmas dinner foods, yes, 58, to rank them from best to worst.

The top 10 are:

Roasted potatoes,

mashed potatoes,

turkey,

bread or rolls,

stuffing,

prime rib,

roast beef,

steak,

chicken or Cornish hen,

and roast pork.

Ham finished in 11th place, just outside the top 10. And in a weird twist, lasagna finished 12th. Of course, who doesn’t remember tucking into a festive Christmas lasagna as a kid?

The 10 worst Christmas dinner foods are Tofu, plantains, turnips, goose, cabbage, collard greens, duck, coleslaw, black-eyed peas, and empanadas.

