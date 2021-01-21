The Most Disappointing Valentine’s Day Gifts! 

According to a new survey, these are the 10 most disappointing Valentine’s Day gifts…

1. Furry handcuffs, 34% would be disappointed.

2. Flowers, 28%

3. A heart-shaped box of chocolates, 22%.

4. A funny card, 25%.

5. Lingerie, 24%.

6. Champagne, 19%.

7. A love coupon book, 18%.

8. Perfume, 17%.

9. Underwear, 15%.

10. You serenading them, 14%.



47% of respondents said it’s extremely important that their partner remembers their likes and dislikes!

When asked, what gifts would really be appreciated on this very commercial day. Respondents said that they would appreciate things that are important to them, and that their partner’s pay attention to their needs and wants.

Nearly eight out of 10 respondents agreed that a gift that shows that your partner pays attention to your preferences and feelings is better than one that’s extravagant or expensive.

