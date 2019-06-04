The Most Distracting Kind Of Music To Listen To When You Drive!

A new study found that when you listen to heavy metal while you drive, it distracts you so much that your reaction times are significantly slower.

And listening to classical music is ALSO a problem . . . because it makes you TOO relaxed, which also affects your reaction times.

The genres of music that have the fewest negative effects on a person’s driving are pop and hip-hop.

Oh, and if you need to relax;

The Top Songs that Help you relax, according to a new survey

A lot of people listen to music to relax and de-stress, so a new survey asked people which songs they turn on to keep calm. It’s worth noting: The survey was done in Britain . . . but the Top 10 songs are popular in the states too.

Here they are:

1. “What A Wonderful World”, Louis Armstrong

2. “Let It Be”, The Beatles

3. “Your Song”, Elton John

4. “Someone Like You”, Adele

5. “Hello”, Adele

6. “Fix You”, Coldplay

7. “I Say A Little Prayer”, Aretha Franklin

8. “Orinoco Flow”, Enya

9. “Morning Has Broken”, Cat Stevens

10. “It’s a Beautiful Day”, U2