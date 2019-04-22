The Most Hacked Passwords According To Cyber Security Experts!

A survey by the National Cyber Security (NCSC) says that only 15% of people know how to protect themselves from harmful activity online.

Less than half of people say that they know how to create a strong passwords!

The research also included lists of the most commonly used passwords globally, highlighting the number of easily guessed log-ins still being widely used:

And we’re guilty of re-using passwords and using names of kids, local sports teams and favourite bands… All which should be avoided say the experts!

123456 was the most used, ahead of 123456789 and qwerty – the series of letters which appear in a line on a computer keyboard – the word password and 1111111.

Experts suggest to be creative and use “words memorable to you, so people can’t guess your password.’

Here’s a list from 2018 of the most common passwords that people are still using but shouldn’t!

123456 password 123456789 12345678 12345 111111 1234567 sunshine qwerty 10.iloveyou

More