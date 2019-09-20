The Most Iconic ‘Friends’ Phrases!

We loved, laughed and cried with our ‘Friends’ for ten years taking away many catch phrases which include:
How you doin?
We were on a break!
“Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!” – Rachel
“Smelly cat, smel-ly cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly cat, smel-ly cat, it’s not your fault.” – Phoebe
“If he doesn’t like you this is all a moo point. … Yeah, it’s like a cow’s opinion. It just doesn’t matter. It’s moo.” – Joey
“Look at me! I’m Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?!” – Joey
“Pivot! Pivot! Pivot! Pivot. Pivot. Pivot.” – Ross
“Oh. My. God.” – Chandler’s girlfriend, Janice