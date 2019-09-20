Listen Live

The Most Iconic ‘Friends’ Phrases!

How you doin'?

By Dirt/Divas

Twenty five years ago this Sunday, “Friends” premiered and the world met Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe, played by David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, respectively.

We loved, laughed and cried with our ‘Friends’ for ten years taking away many catch phrases which include:

How you doin?

We were on a break!

“Just so you know, it’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to every guy, and it is a big deal!” – Rachel

“Smelly cat, smel-ly cat, what are they feeding you? Smelly cat, smel-ly cat, it’s not your fault.” – Phoebe

“If he doesn’t like you this is all a moo point. … Yeah, it’s like a cow’s opinion. It just doesn’t matter. It’s moo.” – Joey

“Look at me! I’m Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?!” – Joey

“Pivot! Pivot! Pivot! Pivot. Pivot. Pivot.” – Ross

“Oh. My. God.” – Chandler’s girlfriend, Janice

Related posts

Madonna Bans Phones At Her Show!

New Maroon 5 Song! LISTEN!

Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik Are Teaming Up Again