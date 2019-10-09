The Most Popular Costumes The Year You Were Born!

“Cosmopolitan”recently put together a list of the, “Halloween costume everyone was wearing the year you were born.”

1951…Alice In Wonderland

1953…Peter Pan

1955 . . . James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause”.

1961 . . . Holly Golightley in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

1965…The Rolling Stones

1966 . . . Star Trek

1969 . . . Elvis.

1972 . . . The Godfather

1977 . . . Princess Leia.

1980…Daisy Duke…

1981 . . . Indiana Jones.

1983 . . . Madonna.

1985…Marty McFly

1985..Jem and the Holograms

1990 . . . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1992…Cat Woman

1996 . . . Ghostface from “Scream”.

1997…The Spice Girls

2000…Fred Flintstone

2001..Josie and the Pussycats

2003…Spider Man

2004 . . . Captain Jack Sparrow.

2006… V from V for Vendetta

2007…Hannah Montana

2008 . . . the cast of “High School Musical”.

2009…Lady Gaga

2013 . . . Iron Man

2014…Anna From Frozen

2015…Harley Quinn

2016…The kids from Stranger Things

2017…Wonder Woman

2019…Hustlers..