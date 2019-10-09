The Most Popular Costumes The Year You Were Born!
What was your costume?
“Cosmopolitan”recently put together a list of the, “Halloween costume everyone was wearing the year you were born.”
Check out the popular costume the year you were born!
1951…Alice In Wonderland
1953…Peter Pan
1955 . . . James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause”.
1961 . . . Holly Golightley in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”
1965…The Rolling Stones
1966 . . . Star Trek
1969 . . . Elvis.
1972 . . . The Godfather
1977 . . . Princess Leia.
1980…Daisy Duke…
1981 . . . Indiana Jones.
1983 . . . Madonna.
1985…Marty McFly
1985..Jem and the Holograms
1990 . . . Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
1992…Cat Woman
1996 . . . Ghostface from “Scream”.
1997…The Spice Girls
2000…Fred Flintstone
2001..Josie and the Pussycats
2003…Spider Man
2004 . . . Captain Jack Sparrow.
2006… V from V for Vendetta
2007…Hannah Montana
2008 . . . the cast of “High School Musical”.
2009…Lady Gaga
2013 . . . Iron Man
2014…Anna From Frozen
2015…Harley Quinn
2016…The kids from Stranger Things
2017…Wonder Woman
2019…Hustlers..