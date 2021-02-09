Alcohol has played a larger role in relationships this past year. Almost 20% of people have purchased more booze since the start of the pandemic.

Nothing quite sets the mood like a nice bottle of something you can share with your person or perhaps that potential…

A new poll finds that four out of five people revealed that what you drink is important on a first date.

WHAT ARE THE MOST ROMANTIC ALCOHOLS?

Red wine 41%

Champagne 38%



White wine 37%

Rose 29%

Wine cocktails 26%

Martinis 19%

Beer 19%

None of the above 16%

Vodka soda 14%

Gin and Tonic 14%