The Most Romantic Alcohols!
Pass the Cab Sab, please!
Alcohol has played a larger role in relationships this past year. Almost 20% of people have purchased more booze since the start of the pandemic.
Nothing quite sets the mood like a nice bottle of something you can share with your person or perhaps that potential…
A new poll finds that four out of five people revealed that what you drink is important on a first date.
WHAT ARE THE MOST ROMANTIC ALCOHOLS?
Red wine 41%
White wine 37%
Rose 29%
Wine cocktails 26%
Martinis 19%
Beer 19%
None of the above 16%
Vodka soda 14%
Gin and Tonic 14%