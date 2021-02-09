Listen Live

The Most Romantic Alcohols!

Pass the Cab Sab, please!

By Kool Mornings

Alcohol has played a larger role in relationships this past year. Almost 20% of people have purchased more booze since the start of the pandemic. 

Nothing quite sets the mood like a nice bottle of something you can share with your person or perhaps that potential…

 

A new poll finds that four out of five people revealed that what you drink is important on a first date. 

 

WHAT ARE THE MOST ROMANTIC ALCOHOLS?

 

Red wine                 41%

Champagne             38%

White wine               37%

Rose                       29%

Wine cocktails         26%

Martinis                   19%

Beer                         19%

None of the above   16%

Vodka soda             14%

Gin and Tonic         14%

Related posts

PEOPLE WHO GAIN WEIGHT AS THEY AGE LIVE LONGER

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU TURN 40!

Most Women Would Rather Spend Lockdown With Their Bestie Than Their Romantic Partner!