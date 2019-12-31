The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Of The Past 10 Years! 

In 2010

We were introduced to Justin Bieber and after he released “baby baby” and the world got Bieber fever!

Lady Gaga wore a meat dress to the MTV Video music awards

2011

Will and Kate got married!

The movie Bridesmaids was released making more than $300 million world wide!

Adele’s 21 was released and we’ve all been rolling in the deep ever since!

2012

The first Avengers movie comes out and Marvel spends the next 8 years sucking us in…

Spy “ Gangnam style” takes over the world and becomes the first youtube video to reach 1 billion views!

Whitney Houston Dies the night before the Grammy’s- she was just 48.

2013

The first royal baby is born to Will and Kate

Miley Cyrus twerked at the VMAs and prompted a little pearl-clutching, but she also came in like a wrecking ball as she shed her Disney Channel alter ego forever.

Beyoncé chose to lip sync the National Anthem at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration

2014

Ellen broke the internet while hosting the Oscars with her epic A list celebrity selfie

Inspired by a former college ball player diagnosed with the degenerative disease (RIP Peter Frates, who died in 2019 at 34), the Ice Bucket Challenge took social media by storm as one celebrity after another got their friends to dump ice over themselves and donate to ALS research. The ALS Association said it received $115 million that summer.

Kim and Kanye get married and so did George Clooney and Amal…

2015

The world met Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of vanity fair!

Jon Steward left the daily show

2016

The deaths of Prince and David Bowie devastated music fans around the world!

Pokemon Go came into the world and everyone went nuts!

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series, ending a 108-season drought and making super-fan Bill Murray so, so happy.

2017

Biggest Oscar Flub ever when La La Land was announced as winner of best picture, but it was really Moonlight that won!

The world was introduced to the Margret Atwood story- the Handmaids Tale

The #Metoo movement was born after The New Yorker published articles about harassment, retaliation and assault allegations against Hollywood power-broker Harvey Weinstein.

2018

Black Panther made $1.3 billion worldwide to become the top-grossing movie of the year and the highest-grossing film, period, made by a black director.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle

ABC brought Roseanne back and it was wildly successful. Then Roseanne Barr tweeted. Now the show is The Conners and matriarch Roseanne Conner is dead.

Bradley Cooper remakes A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and the world loses it!

2019

Game of Thrones comes to an end after premiering in 2011

Tom Brady wins his sixth super bowl

And streaming became even more desirable after Disney +, and Apple TV+ comes into our lives…

So what will 2020 bring…

More Baby Yoda

HBO Max

And most likely even less face to face communication with people! Can’t wait!