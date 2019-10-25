The Most Streaming Show on Netflix Isn’t ‘Friends’
Although ‘Friends’ is one of the most streamed and rewatched show out there, there was another show that was watched more on Netflix.
On Wednesday, economic advisor and media strategist Scott Lazerson unveiled Netflix’s top 10 most-watched licensed TV shows. And the winner… “The Office!”
‘Friends’ was a respectable second for most watched on Netflix followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” which ranked third, directly followed by “NCIS”, “Criminal Minds”, and “Shameless.”
The list continued with “Orange is the New Black,” “Supernatural,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Ozark.”
Just last week Netflix released its viewership for its original television series and original series. People reported that data showed “Stranger Things” was the most watched show, with 64 million views!