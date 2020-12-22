THE MOST STRESSFUL THINGS ABOUT CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

A new poll found 61% of us see gift-giving as a competition, and will try to “out-gift” at least one other person this year.

The most common people we compete with are our siblings, friends, and significant others.

Here are the ten most stressful things about holiday shopping.

1. Trying to find the “perfect” gift. Almost 1 in 5 people claim they ALWAYS find the perfect gift.

2. Looking for something that’s sold out. Like the PlayStation 5 this year.

3. Worrying someone won’t like your gift.

4. Worrying it’s something they won’t use.

5. Buying them something they already have.

6. Being “out-gifted” by someone.

7. Worrying about your gift won’t adequately show the person how much you love them.

8. Bad weather and driving conditions while you’re out shopping.

9. Being out for long periods of time.

10. Porch pirates stealing your packages.