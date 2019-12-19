The Most Viewed Video of The Decade Are…

“Despacito” by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee was not only the most-viewed music video of the past decade but the biggest in YouTube history. It was upload January 2017 and soon became the song of that year with the video currently having 6.6 billion views to date.

YouTube put out its list of most viewed music videos and Ed Sheeran appears to be a favourite over the last 10 years…

“Shape of You” is No. 2 with 4.5 billion views and “Thinking Out Loud” is No. 10 with 2.9 billion.

Check out the most-viewed videos of the 2010s below:

1. “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

2. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

3. “See You Again” – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

4. “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

5. “Gangnam Style” – PSY

6. “Sorry” – Justin Bieber

7. “Sugar” – Maroon 5

8. “Roar” – Katy Perry



9. “Counting Stars” – OneRepublic

10. “Thinking Out Load” – Ed Sheeran