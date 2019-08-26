The MTV VMA’S Are On Tonight!

The list of performers is pretty huge and includes Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande who are tied for the most nominations… Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez, Billy Ray Cyrus and more will take the stage tonight!

The show will air live from New Jersey at 8pm… Missy Eliot will get this years Vanguard award!

Elliott will also perform on the VMAs stage for the first time in 16 years, and now she has some new music to add to the setlist.

On Friday, the Songwriters Hall of Fame member dropped “Throw It Back,” a not-so-subtle nod to her success that flexes on her own legacy.