The Muppets Are Coming To Disney+
Here's some simple advice: Always be yourself. ...Kermit the Frog!
Kermit is making a comeback. It’s the first time the show will be available to fans commercially.
All five seasons of “The Muppet Show” starring the fuzzy green frog, are headed to Disney+.
The five seasons of the show join other Muppet-related content on the streaming service including movies, shorts, and the hit series “Muppets Now.”
It ran from 1976 to 1981 and it boasted a boatload of celebrities,such as Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Julie Andrews, and Mark Hammil among many others.