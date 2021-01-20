Listen Live

The Muppets Are Coming To Disney+

Here's some simple advice: Always be yourself. ...Kermit the Frog!

By Dirt/Divas

Kermit is making a comeback. It’s the first time the show will be available to fans commercially. 

All five seasons of “The Muppet Show” starring the fuzzy green frog, are headed to Disney+.

 

The five seasons of the show join other Muppet-related content on the streaming service including movies, shorts, and the hit series “Muppets Now.”

 

It ran from 1976 to 1981 and it boasted a boatload of celebrities,such as Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Julie Andrews, and Mark Hammil among many others.

