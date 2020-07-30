The Muppets Return with a New Comedy Tomorrow

Reunited and it feels so good!

The gang is back together again for a new comedy called, ‘Muppets Now.’

Greetings! @KermittheFrog still here, and still excited to promote #MuppetsNow, our brand-new series coming only to #DisneyPlus TOMORROW! See how big my grin is? It’s all because of #MuppetsNow! pic.twitter.com/1urutjKuSr — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 30, 2020

It will be released one episode per week, every Friday on Disney+ featuring all your favourite characters in an unscripted comedy.

.@FozzieBear is here with an important ̶j̶o̶k̶e̶ message: The gang is back in an all-new unscripted series #MuppetsNow, premiering July 31 on #DisneyPlus. If you don’t want FOMO, ❤️ this tweet and one of @TheMuppets will remind you of a new episode every week! pic.twitter.com/KLU2GzQ95L — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 23, 2020

Miss Piggy and Kermit have been doing their promotional interviews.