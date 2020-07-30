Listen Live

The Muppets Return with a New Comedy Tomorrow

'Muppets Now' Streaming on Disney+ July 31st

By Darryl on the Drive

Reunited and it feels so good!

The gang is back together again for a new comedy called, ‘Muppets Now.’

It will be released one episode per week, every Friday on Disney+ featuring all your favourite characters in an unscripted comedy.

Miss Piggy and Kermit have been doing their promotional interviews.

