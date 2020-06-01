The Music Industry Stands With George Floyd  ’Blackout Tuesday’ June 2nd

#TheShowMustBePaused on June 2nd, “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” reads the campaign statement.

Capitol Music Group, Warner Music Group and their respective labels announced Saturday that they would align with “Black Out Tuesday.”

Following the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, dozens of music industry members have pledged to join a grassroots campaign to make June 2nd “Black Out Tuesday.”