The Music Industry Stands With George Floyd ’Blackout Tuesday’ June 2nd
#TheShowMustBePaused on June 2nd, “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” reads the campaign statement.
Capitol Music Group, Warner Music Group and their respective labels announced Saturday that they would align with “Black Out Tuesday.”
Following the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests, dozens of music industry members have pledged to join a grassroots campaign to make June 2nd “Black Out Tuesday.”
Our industry, and even more so our shared humanity, has the fundamental responsibility to move the needle on issues that matter – it is why artists have historically played a significant role in cultural change and unification in divisive times. This is even more important in times when our government leadership refuses to unite us. It is clear, now more than ever, that stopping systematic racism in this country deserves our undivided attention and even more importantly, our action. Because we believe that one thing we can do as responsible Americans is take the power back with our votes we have made a donation to the Black Voters Matter Fund, which works to register young Black voters and fight voter suppression in Black communities. We have also made a donation to Colors of Change which leads campaigns to fight for racial justice and build real power for Black communities. The onus is on us as a company and as citizens of the world to use our words and our actions to fix the system and shift our national consciousness and values. It must be the primary focus of our social action not only in moments like these, when systematic racism is at the forefront of the national discussion, but more importantly in the times when it would go otherwise unnoticed. We pledge to continue in this fight standing proudly with our colleagues, loved ones, and friends. We urge you to join us. – @sb_projects Family