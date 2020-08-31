Listen Live

The MVA’s AIRED LAST NIGHT LIVE FROM NEW YORK

It was the Lady Gaga Show!

It was the first awards show to offer a live element since the lockdown began in March, offering up live presenters, and a live performance from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!

Lady Gaga went into the night leading the nominations with 9 and it really was the night of Gaga!

 

She stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes and a few appearances when accepting awards, all with messages of hope and encouragement.

 

Lady Gaga also received the firs every Tricon Award.

The Weeknd won the top prize, taking video of the year for “Blinding Lights,” and also took home hardware for Best R&B video for the same track. The Weeknd also opened the show with a performance on a 1,000-foot high deck overlooking Manhattan.

 

It was filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines. Another notable moment was a re-taped English performance from BTS.

The show was dedicating to “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday of cancer.

Gaga and Grande won a couple of awards in the fan-favourite categories for “Rain on Me.”

 

MAJOR WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST K-POP
BTS “On”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat

BEST POP
BTS – “On”

BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home

