The MVA’s AIRED LAST NIGHT LIVE FROM NEW YORK

It was the first awards show to offer a live element since the lockdown began in March, offering up live presenters, and a live performance from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!

Lady Gaga went into the night leading the nominations with 9 and it really was the night of Gaga!

She stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes and a few appearances when accepting awards, all with messages of hope and encouragement.

Lady Gaga also received the firs every Tricon Award.

How inspirational was @ladygaga‘s Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

The Weeknd won the top prize, taking video of the year for “Blinding Lights,” and also took home hardware for Best R&B video for the same track. The Weeknd also opened the show with a performance on a 1,000-foot high deck overlooking Manhattan.

It was filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines. Another notable moment was a re-taped English performance from BTS.

The show was dedicating to “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday of cancer.

Gaga and Grande won a couple of awards in the fan-favourite categories for “Rain on Me.”

MAJOR WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST K-POP

BTS “On”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home