The MVA’s AIRED LAST NIGHT LIVE FROM NEW YORK
It was the Lady Gaga Show!
It was the first awards show to offer a live element since the lockdown began in March, offering up live presenters, and a live performance from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande!
Lady Gaga went into the night leading the nominations with 9 and it really was the night of Gaga!
She stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes and a few appearances when accepting awards, all with messages of hope and encouragement.
Lady Gaga also received the firs every Tricon Award.
How inspirational was @ladygaga‘s Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
The Weeknd won the top prize, taking video of the year for “Blinding Lights,” and also took home hardware for Best R&B video for the same track. The Weeknd also opened the show with a performance on a 1,000-foot high deck overlooking Manhattan.
It was filmed without a live audience and with most of the performances recorded in advance because of health guidelines. Another notable moment was a re-taped English performance from BTS.
The show was dedicating to “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday of cancer.
Gaga and Grande won a couple of awards in the fan-favourite categories for “Rain on Me.”
MAJOR WINNERS
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST K-POP
BTS “On”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
BEST POP
BTS – “On”
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home