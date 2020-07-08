The Netflix Show ‘Floor Is Lava’ Is A Great New Family Friendly Series

‘Floor Is Lava’ is basically when one of your pals says the phrase ‘the floor is lava’ and you simply have to get yourself off of the ground as quickly as you can. From that point on, you have to jump from each piece of furniture until you reach the safe zone.

Now Netflix viewers can’t get enough of the new game show, which is based on the same concept – only the lava is real (well kind of). Show creators Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath are letting fans into the secret of how the lava is mad for the show….

‘We tasked Hollywood’s biggest chemists and slime/goopy substance-makers to come up with our lava,’ McGrath said. ‘We did a ton of research about what lava looks like and how it moves and how it glows and we tried to really create that in ours. We spent months testing different lavas and different formulas.’ ‘It took a long time to figure out exactly how do you make this thing bubble, flow, be slippery, be vicious in the right way, and also be safe that people can be submerged in it for minutes at a time,’ he added to The Hollywood Reporter.

Each episode of ‘Floor Is Lava’ sees three teams battle it out as they try to make it to the exit without falling in the lava, and the team with the most points goes on to win $10,000.