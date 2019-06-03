The New Batman Is Robert Pattinson!

This has been a long time coming, since 2005 in fact when Ben Affleck was tapped to play the caped crusader! After learning the Ben would be stepping away from the new stand alone Batman movie, we were all left wondering- Who will play batman?

Now we know, its Robert Pattison, the news was confirmed by director Matt Reeves!

Robert Pattison is best known for his roles in the Twilight Francises! According to the director, this movie will focus on Batman’s detective abilities and will also has a tun of villains for Batman to deal with!

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021.