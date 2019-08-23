The New Cast Of Dancing With The Stars
Dancing with the Stars, season 28 will have something for everyone!
Reality stars, music stars, TV stars and a political star, what more could you want?
We already know that former press secretary Sean Spicer has signed on for this season and joining him will be Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek) and Kate Flannery- From the Office! The full list is available below!
The celebs will compete with their pro partners when the new season premiers September 16 on ABC.
Introducing your new @DancingABC cast!!!#DWTS #DancingOnGMA https://t.co/BH4c0S83UL pic.twitter.com/AjnrSNS5Df
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Here’s who else will be competing:
Lauren Alaina – Country singer and Season 10 runner-up on “American Idol”
Christie Brinkley – Former supermodel and actress
Ally Brooke – Pop singer and member of the girl group Fifth Harmony
Hannah Brown – The most recent star of “The Bachelorette”
Karamo Brown – Culture expert on the Netflix reality series “Queer Eye”
Kate Flannery – Actress and former star on “The Office”
Ray Lewis – NFL legend and sportscaster
Kel Mitchell – Actor and former Nickelodeon star who was one half of “Kenan and Kel”
Lamar Odom – Former NBA player, reality star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband
James Van Der Beek – Actor and former star of “Dawson’s Creek”
Mary Wilson – Singer and former member of The Supremes