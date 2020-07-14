Listen Live

The New Ford Bronco Is Here!

It's sexy!

By Kool Travel

Three years after Ford announced they were bringing back the Bronco, we finally got to see it!

It’s a midsize SUV and it was unveiled Monday night!  The style is inspired by the original 1966 Bronco.  Features include standard four-wheel-drive and a removable roof and doors.

A smaller Bronco Sport crossover will join it in showrooms as part of a new Bronco sub-brand of Ford.

Two-door and four-door models will be available with tons of accessories across six trim and equipment levels starting at $29,995, plus a limited production top-of-the-line First Edition.  The new Broncos will be built in Michigan! 

 

