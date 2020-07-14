The New Ford Bronco Is Here!

Three years after Ford announced they were bringing back the Bronco, we finally got to see it!

It’s a midsize SUV and it was unveiled Monday night! The style is inspired by the original 1966 Bronco. Features include standard four-wheel-drive and a removable roof and doors.

A smaller Bronco Sport crossover will join it in showrooms as part of a new Bronco sub-brand of Ford.

Two-door and four-door models will be available with tons of accessories across six trim and equipment levels starting at $29,995, plus a limited production top-of-the-line First Edition. The new Broncos will be built in Michigan!

