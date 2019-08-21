The New James Bond Movie Has A Title!

The new movie has a title- “No Time to Die” and we’re gonna have to wait until April 2020 when its released.

Daniel Craig is back as Bond 007. They are making the movie now and also stars Oscar Winner Rami Malek as the villain.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world’s most lucrative with 2015’s “Spectre” raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.