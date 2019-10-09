The New Joker Movie Peaks Interest In Porn Sites

The Joker hit theatres everywhere on October 4th and it appears, that the movie is more than a box office monster.

TMZ is reporting that since the release of the rated R movie, “Joker” related content on Pornhub, the XXX-rated website, has increased significantly.

According to Pornhub, in just four days after the movie’s release, searches containing “Joker” reached a total of 741,000 with a peak of 291,000 on Oct. 6.

This apparently is nothing new…

It’s not uncommon for there to be a spike in porn searches after a superhero/villain movie drops. In 2016 when DC released Suicide Squad, porn searches spiked for Margot Robbie’s “Harley Quinn.”

Searches for Harley Quinn have continued to raise for years, taking the prize (if there ever was one) for most searched movie character with over 10 million googles in 2018- says Pornhub!