The New Rules For 10 Person Gatherings

As of Friday, June 11th, we will be able to gather in groups of 10! We can gather both inside and outside while staying two metres apart!

According to the government, as long as we can physically distance, it doesn’t matter if we gather inside or out!

Your group of 10 does NOT have to be the same 10 people all the time. You can meet with other people as long as you socially distance…

“Effective Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., the province will increase the limit on social gatherings from five to 10 people across the province, regardless of whether a region has moved to Stage 2,” reads a release from the province.