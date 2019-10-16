The Nominees For The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Were Announced!

16 names were revealed, spanning genres from pop to rap, electronic and heavy metal.

Other names include Pat Benatar, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden who’s lead singer Chris Cornell Died in 2017…

Other first time nominees are The Doobie Brothers, Motorhead and T-Red…

The rest of the list consists of groups, or acts that have been nominated before but have not made it in- just yet!

They are; Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and Todd Rundgren.

Inductees will be announced in January and inducted into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland in May.