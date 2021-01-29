The Not-So-Subtle Hints People Drop So Their Partner Will Pop The Question!

A new survey finds that it takes 36 hints over the course of almost eight months for people to get their significant other to propose.

The survey of 2,000 engaged couples revealed 54% dropped hints to their partner encouraging them to propose, but it took some longer than others to pick up on it.

The most common hint (59%) was revealed to be “accidentally” sending texts or emails with advertisements for rings.

TOP “HINTS” RESPONDENTS HAVE DROPPED ABOUT BECOMING ENGAGED

