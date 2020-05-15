The Not Too Late Show With Elmo Streams ON May 27th ON HBO Max! (Crave In Canada) 

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo is an upcoming spin-off of Sesame Street developed exclusively for the HBO Max streaming service.

The series, consisting of 13 episodes, will debut on the platform on May 27, 2020. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with new episodes premiering weekly afterwards. Each episode runs 15 minutes long.

The series stars Elmo as the host of his own late-night talk show. The series’ curricular goals are centered around bedtime routines, with each episode demonstrating a different aspect of it.[1]