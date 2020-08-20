The Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts The Winter Season for 2020-2021!
And we can't escape it!
The Old Farmer’s Almanac Says Ontario’s Winter Season Could Be Mild & Wild!
This winter we can all expect precipitation to be above normal.
Snowfall will be much greater than normal from Quebec westward through most of the Prairies and close to normal elsewhere.
Areas from Alberta eastward to Quebec should brace for a virtually continual “Snow Train” that will be carrying a series of winter storms throughout the season.